The Toronto Argonauts announced that the team signed six players on Friday, including defensive lineman Odell Willis, American wide receivers Kendall Wright and Geremy Davis and American DL Dewayne Hendrix. The team also re-signed American linebacker Jordan Moore and Canadian DL Fabion Foote.

Willis, 36, is an 11-year CFL veteran, most recently playing two seasons with the BC Lions, where he recorded 45 tackles, 15 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 36 games. The Mississippi native became a CFL All-Star in 2014 and Grey Cup Champion in 2015 with Edmonton, where he spent five seasons. For his career, Willis has recorded 263 defensive tackles, 101 sacks, three interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and two touchdowns in 191 games.

Wright, 31, spent five seasons with the NFL's Tennessee Titans after he was drafted 20th overall by the team in the 2012 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2013, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns. The Texas native played a total of 82 NFL games with the Titans and Chicago Bears, racking up 339 receptions, 3,858 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Davis, 29, was drafted the the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played 10 games with the Giants before being released in 2016. Davis also had stints on the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions practice squads.

Hendrix, 24, most recently saw the field in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks, recording four tackles and one sack in five games. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 2019 spending time on their practice squad. He was also signed to the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars practice squads.

Moore, 27, re-signed with the Argos after being acquired in Feb. 2020 in a trade from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Atlanta native played five games with the Ticats in 2019, recording five defensive tackles and five special teams tackles.

Foote, 26, played his first three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes before joining the Argos in 2020. The North York native played 37 games with the Als, recording 39 defensive tackles and three sacks.