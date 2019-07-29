A familiar face has joined the Toronto Argonauts' practice roster.

The club announced the return of veteran linebacker Bear Woods on Monday.

Woods, 32, was cut by the team in May.

The Maccleny, FL native spent the past two seasons with the team. A product of Troy, Woods recorded 119 defensive tackles and two sacks in a combined 21 games over the two seasons and was a member of the Boatmen's 2017 Grey Cup-winning team.

Woods spent the first six years of his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes where he was twice a CFL All-Star.

In 61 career CFL games, Woods has 351 defensive tackles, 14 sacks, 18 special teams tackles, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.