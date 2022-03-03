The Toronto Argonauts signed American defensive back D'Angelo Amos on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Richmond, VA native is the brother of Argos DB DaShaun Amos.

Playing his collegiate football with James Madison and Virginia, Amos spent parts of 2021 on the Detroit Lions roster.

In his final NCAA season in 2020 with the Hoos, Amos recorded 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in 10 games.

Spending the prior three seasons with the Dukes, Amos recorded 135 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two picks, three fumble recoveries and four blocks in 44 games. Amos also returned 76 punts for 1,259 yards and five touchdowns at James Madison.