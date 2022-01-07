The Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Robertson Daniel to a contract extension and agreed to a deal with wide receiver Earnest Edwards, the team announced on Friday.

Daniel, 30, posted five defensive tackles and one interception. but was limited to two games in 2021 due to an injury.

The Virginia native joined Toronto in a pre-free agency trade with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021.

Daniel spent time in the NFL with various clubs including Oakland, Green Bay, Baltimore and Washington between 2015 and 2019.

Edwards, 23, appeared in seven games for the Edmonton Elks in 2021, catching 15 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown while returning 30 kickoffs and punts for 299 yards.

The Rochester, N.Y., native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 but released at the end of training camp.