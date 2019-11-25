The Toronto Argonauts granted running back James Wilder his release Monday, one day after the season ended with the 107th Grey Cup.

Wilder spent the past three seasons with the Argonauts. The 27-year-old finished this past season with 92 carries for 464 yards and a touchdown on the ground in 14 games. Wilder added another 415 yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions.

The Florida State product reportedly drew NFL interest after his rookie season in 2017, but after a contract dispute with the Argos signed a two-year extension that ran through this season. Wilder was scheduled to become a free agent this off-season.

He'll end his tenure with the Double Blue with 2,027 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, and another 1,487 yards and five touchdowns through the air.