The Toronto Argonauts released Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge Saturday night after signing the Toronto native to a one-year contract in February.

The 27-year-old completed four of eight passes for 40 yards and had an interception in the Argonauts' preseason win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Toronto pivot Michael O’Connor, who was selected by the Argos in the third round of this year's draft, has impressed the coaching staff in training camp, making Bridge expendable.

Hearing, Michael O’Connor has really impressed #Argos coaching staff, which apparently made Brandon Brdge expendable, especially after the performances of James Franklin Maccleod Bethel Thompson and Dakota Prukop #CFL https://t.co/gf4K3oBn6V — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 9, 2019

Bridge appeared in eight games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, throwing for 804 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The South Alabama product has thrown for 2,485 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 25 career games in four seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and Riders.

Along with O’Connor, the Argonauts have James Franklin, McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Dakota Prukop as quarterbacks on their roster.