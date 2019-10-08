1h ago
Argos release GM Popp from his duties
The Toronto Argonauts have released general manager Jim Popp from his duties, TSN Football Insider David Naylor reports. The Argos are coming off a 55-8 loss to the BC Lions on Saturday which dropped their record to 2-12 on the season, which is worst in the CFL. The Argonauts will hold a news conference to make a "major announcement" at 11am et. Watch it live on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
Popp was hired by the Argos in February 2017 and along with head coach Marc Trestman, led the team to a Grey Cup championship that season. Trestman was fired by the Argos last year after just his second season in Toronto and replaced by Corey Chamblin.
In his two-plus seasons as general manager of the Double Blue, Popp has a 15-35 record.
Prior to his time in Toronto, Popp was general manager of the Montreal Alouettes from 1996-2016, and led the Alouettes to three Grey Cups during that tenure.