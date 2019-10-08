The Toronto Argonauts have released general manager Jim Popp from his duties, TSN Football Insider David Naylor reports.

The Argos are coming off a 55-8 loss to the BC Lions on Saturday which dropped their record to 2-12 on the season, which is worst in the CFL.

The Argonauts will hold a news conference to make a "major announcement" at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Watch it live on TSN.ca.

The @TorontoArgos have released General Manager Jim Popp from his duties. #Argos — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) October 8, 2019

Popp was hired by the Argos in February 2017 and along with head coach Marc Trestman, led the team to a Grey Cup championship that season. Trestman was fired by the Argos last year after just his second season in Toronto and replaced by Corey Chamblin.

In his two-plus seasons as general manager of the Double Blue, Popp has a 15-35 record.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Popp was general manager of the Montreal Alouettes from 1996-2016, and led the Alouettes to three Grey Cups during that tenure.