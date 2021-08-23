Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is encouraging his team to get vaccinated and reach the 85 per cent mark.

The Argos were slated to kick off Week 4 in the CFL this Thursday against the Edmonton Elks, but had their game postponed after several members of the Elks tested posted for COVID-19.

"It's just what we have to deal with this year and guys have to be aware of it," Dinwiddie said Monday while on TSN 1050's OverDrive. "You really can't leave your house and we have to stay in our own bubble and do those things...make sure to keep each other safe and be available to play on game day."

If a game cannot be rescheduled after a COVID-19 postponement, players will still get paid if their team is 85 per cent vaccinated.

"They have the right to choose to do it or not. We just try to tell them that 85 per cent is kind of the number if everyone wants to get paid and make sure we do what we need to do to make sure we have a full season," said Dinwiddie. "We already missed one. Let's do what we need to do to get through this one and next year will be a different story."

Elks president Chris Presson revealed Monday that the team now has nine positive cases and that the team's practice facility is closed for seven days.