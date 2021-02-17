The Toronto Argonauts have signed 2019 West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian Cameron Judge.

The linebacker played 17 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019, finishing with 61 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions. The Roughriders released Judge early so he could pursue NFL opportunities before signing him ahead of the 2020 CFL season, which was cancelled.

“Cameron is a game-changer. He’s intelligent, tough, extremely versatile and a great tackler,” Argonauts defensive coordinator Glen Young said. “He is everything you look for, not only in a linebacker but in a great defensive leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to work with an athlete of this caliber.”

The 26-year-old UCLA product spent his first three seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders, and has 102 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions in 38 regular-season games.