1h ago
Argos sign first round pick OL Nicastro
The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday the team has signed their 2021 first round draft pick Peter Nicastro. Nicastro was selected seventh overall out of the University of Calgary.
TSN.ca Staff
Nicastro played three seasons at the University of Calgary, being named a Canada West All-Star at guard and helping the team win the Vanier Cup in 2019.