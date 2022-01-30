The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed McLeod Bethel-Thompson, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The veteran quarterback was slated to become a free agent and is now off the market.

Thompson, 33, originally signed as a free agent with the Argos in 2017 and will be entering his fifth season with the club.

The native of San Francisco logged 203 completions on 306 attempts and threw for 2303 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Toronto finished first in the East Division last season with a record of 9-5, but fell to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the division final.