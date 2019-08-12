The Toronto Argonauts have traded defensive end Shawn Lemon to the B.C. Lions for defensive tackle Davon Coleman and a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.

Lemon, who posted 10 sacks in 13 games with the Lions last season, returns to the team after recording one sack in four games with the Argonauts this season. The 30-year-old is a two-time Grey Cup champion and was named a CFL East All-Star in 2016.

In 97 career CFL games, Lemon has 62 sacks and 147 tackles.

Coleman, 28, was a CFL All-Star in 2018 in his first year with the Lions, recording eight sacks and two interceptions in 18 games. In eight games with the Lions this season, Coleman has two sacks, one interception and has recorded 13 tackles.

The Argonauts sit last in the CFL's East Division with a 1-6 record this season, while the Lions are last in the CFL's West Division at 1-7.

The Lions, who lost 35-34 to the Tiger-Cats on Saturday, will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday. The Argonauts will return from their bye week on Friday against the Edmonton Eskimos.