Nick Arbuckle threw for 310 yards and a touchdown in his first start with the Argonauts as Toronto defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30-23 in their first game at BMO Field in 665 days.

Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson started Toronto's opening two games but was relieved in the third quarter of last week's 20-7 road loss to Winnipeg by Arbuckle.

Last week’s action was Arbuckle’s first since 2019 when he was with the Calgary Stampeders.

The 27-year-old signed with Toronto as a free agent earlier this year and dealt with a hamstring issue during training camp, but said Tuesday he’s been healthy since the start of the season.

The Argonauts (2-1) host the Edmonton Elks in Week 4, while the Blue Bombers (2-1) return home to face the Calgary Stampeders.

More to follow.