TORONTO, Kan. — The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran American defensive lineman Adrian Tracy on Wednesday.

Tracy, 34, retired prior to the 2021 season after signing with the Montreal Alouettes.

The six-foot-three, 248-pound Tracy spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2015-2019) prior to signing with Montreal as a free agent.

Tracy had 139 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles in 58 career CFL regular-season games, 51 being starts.

The former William & Mary star began his pro career with the NFL's New York Giants after being selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Tracy earned a Super Bowl ring with the franchise in 2012 before finishing his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.