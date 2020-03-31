How likely is it for the NFL season to start on time?

TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is cancelling all major events and festivals, including the annual Pride parade, through to June 30 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"This is going to be a very long battle," Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday. "This pandemic is changing how we go about our daily lives."

"The City of Toronto is cancelling all city-led major events, festivals, conferences and cultural programs."

Tory said deciding to cancel the events was not an easy decision but is "necessary to protect the public and safe lives."

The annual Pride parade, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year, was set to be held on June 28.

Mayor John Tory said that Pride Month will still go ahead in some form and more details on that will come.

"I spoke with representatives of Pride Toronto today and I thank them for their understanding of this decision."