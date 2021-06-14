Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. is leading all Major League Baseball players in All-Star voting.

MLB released the first balloting update ahead of the 2021 All-Star Game.

Guerrero has 857,956 votes as he looks to make the first All-Star Game appearance of his career.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is second among all MLB players behind Guerrero and first in the National League.

The 22-year-old Guerrero is batting .344/.450/.688 with an American League-leading 21 home runs and 55 RBIs through 63 games this season.