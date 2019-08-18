Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will avoid a trip to the injured list.

No trip to the IL for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MRI showed inflammation in his left knee but “it’s nothing major,” Vladdy says.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 18, 2019

A day after leaving a game against the Seattle Mariners with left knee discomfort, the 20-year-old had an MRI which showed inflammation in his left knee but “It’s nothing major.” according to Guerrero Jr.

The rookie third baseman will sit for a few days with no concrete timeline set for his return, but does hope to be back in the lineup “very soon.”

Guerrero Jr. was pulled from Saturday’s game prior to the start of the third inning after a defensive play where he cut across the field to play a ball and make a throw to first.

He has appeared in 93 games this season for the Blue Jays and posted a .274 average with 14 homers and 54 RBIs.