19m ago
Blue Jays acquire OF Zimmer from Guardians for RHP Castro
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired OF Bradley Zimmer from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for RHP Anthony Castro.
TSN.ca Staff
OFFICIAL: We've acquired OF Bradley Zimmer from the Guardians in exchange for RHP Anthony Castro. pic.twitter.com/KLTvEx9CfR— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 8, 2022
Zimmer, 29, recorded a .227 batting average with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 99 games last season with Cleveland. A first-round pick by Cleveland at the 2014 MLB Draft, he has a .225 batting average and a .310 on-base percentage through five seasons.
Castro, 26, appeared in 25 games for the Blue Jays in 2021, going 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA. He joined Toronto in 2020 off waivers from the Detroit Tigers. He has posted a 5.26 ERA while striking out 33 batters in 25.2 career innings.