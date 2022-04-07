The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired OF Bradley Zimmer from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for RHP Anthony Castro.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired OF Bradley Zimmer from the Guardians in exchange for RHP Anthony Castro. pic.twitter.com/KLTvEx9CfR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 8, 2022

Zimmer, 29, recorded a .227 batting average with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 99 games last season with Cleveland. A first-round pick by Cleveland at the 2014 MLB Draft, he has a .225 batting average and a .310 on-base percentage through five seasons.

Castro, 26, appeared in 25 games for the Blue Jays in 2021, going 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA. He joined Toronto in 2020 off waivers from the Detroit Tigers. He has posted a 5.26 ERA while striking out 33 batters in 25.2 career innings.