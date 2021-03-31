Blue Jays acquire C Graterol from the Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Juan Graterol from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

Graterol, 32, will report to Toronto's alternate training site.

In four Major League Baseball seasons, Graterol has 27 hits with a .218 batting average over the course of 129 plate appearances.

