Robbie Ray is headed to Buffalo.

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired the left-handed starter and cash considerations from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for left-handed pitcher Travis Bergen.

Ray, 29, is 1-4 this season with an earned run average of 7.84 and WHIP of 2.000 over 31.0 innings pitched. His 27 earned runs and 31 walks lead the National League.

He went 12-4 with a 4.34 ERA and WHIP of 1.342 in 2019 over 174.1 innings pitched. He was an All-Star in 2017 when he won 15 games.

A native of Brentwood, TN, Ray is a free agent in 2021, currently playing on a one-year deal worth $9.43 million.

Bergen, 26, was a seventh-round pick of the Jays in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft.

In 2018, he was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the Rule 5 Draft and made his major league debut in 2019. He made 21 appearances for the Giants last season, going 2-0 with a 5.49 ERA and 1.373 WHIP over 19.2 innings pitched. He was designated for assignment in August 2019 and returned to the Blue Jays' organization.

He made a single appearance for the Jays in 2020, going 1.2 innings in a game against the Boston Red Sox.