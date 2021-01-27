The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring starting pitcher Steven Matz from the New York Mets in exchange for pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski, TSN's Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher struggled in 2020, recording an 0-5 record with a 9.68 ERA over six starts. 

Matz's best season came in 2019 as he registered an 11-10 record with a 4.21 ERA and 153 strikeouts over 30 starts and 160.1 innings pitched. 

The American has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets. 