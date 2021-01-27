Springer shares how he’s approached the big moments of his career

The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring starting pitcher Steven Matz from the New York Mets in exchange for pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski, TSN's Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

Despite an ugly 9.68 ERA last year, Matz is a nice buy-low get for #BlueJays heading into his age-30 season.

Peripherals were nice last year, but he was extremely unlucky. If that evens out, he’s a 4/5 starter.

Nice upside arm to add to the rotation competition this spring. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 28, 2021

As far as what they gave up, SRF and Diaz are both middle reliever types for me.

Diaz was No. 35 on my prospects list next month.

Winckowski is a potential back end starter who looked great last fall in instructs, hitting 97 mph.

He was No. 22 on my #BlueJays top 50 list. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 28, 2021

The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher struggled in 2020, recording an 0-5 record with a 9.68 ERA over six starts.

Matz's best season came in 2019 as he registered an 11-10 record with a 4.21 ERA and 153 strikeouts over 30 starts and 160.1 innings pitched.

The American has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets.