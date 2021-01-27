9m ago
Jays acquire Mets SP Matz for three pitchers
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring starting pitcher Steven Matz from the New York Mets in exchange for pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski, TSN's Scott Mitchell has confirmed.
The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher struggled in 2020, recording an 0-5 record with a 9.68 ERA over six starts.
Matz's best season came in 2019 as he registered an 11-10 record with a 4.21 ERA and 153 strikeouts over 30 starts and 160.1 innings pitched.
The American has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets.