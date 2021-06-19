23m ago
Blue Jays acquire relief pitcher Barnes
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Saturday the team has acquired RHP Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Troy Miller. The 31-year-old Barnes has made 19 appearances in relief for the Mets this season, recording two saves and a 6.27 earned run average.
TSN.ca Staff
The 31-year-old Barnes has made 19 appearances in relief for the Mets this season, recording two saves and a 6.27 earned run average. Over his six-year MLB career, Barnes has recorded a 4.53 ERA.
Miller has split this season between Advanced-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire, combining for a 3-2 record and 4.93 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance.