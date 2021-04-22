The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations.

Beasley has been optioned to the club’s alternate training site. RHP Thomas Hatch has been transferred to the 60-day injured list (right elbow impingement) to make room on the 40-man roster.

Beasley, 25, made his only career appearance in the majors on August 11 in 2020, striking out one of the three batters he faced for Arizona before he suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury.

During 2021 spring training, he pitched in three games and was assigned to the Diamondbacks’ alternate training site before being designated for assignment on April 17.

A 30th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, Beasley has a 16-15 record and a 3.56 ERA over 68 career minor league games.