Phillips on Sanchez's value: 'He's not on anybody's radar...it's kind of a sad story'

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated first baseman Justin Smoak off the injured list, the team announced Friday.

Justin Smoak returns from his quad injury tonight, Billy McKinney optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 28, 2019

As a corresponding move, the Jays have sent outfielder Billy McKinney to Triple-A Buffalo.

Smoak (quad) has not been in the lineup since June 14, when the Jays lost 15-2 to the Houston Astros.

He has 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 62 games so far this season.

The Blue Jays will open a four-game set at home Friday night against the Kansas City Royals and then play host to the Boston Red Sox starting on Tuesday.