The Toronto Blue Jays have activated first baseman Justin Smoak off the injured list, the team announced Friday.

As a corresponding move, the Jays have sent outfielder Billy McKinney to Triple-A Buffalo. 

Smoak (quad) has not been in the lineup since June 14, when the Jays lost 15-2 to the Houston Astros. 

He has 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 62 games so far this season. 

The Blue Jays will open a four-game set at home Friday night against the Kansas City Royals and then play host to the Boston Red Sox starting on Tuesday.