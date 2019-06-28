2h ago
Blue Jays activate 1B Smoak off IL
TSN.ca Staff
Phillips on Sanchez's value: 'He's not on anybody's radar...it's kind of a sad story'
The Toronto Blue Jays have activated first baseman Justin Smoak off the injured list, the team announced Friday.
As a corresponding move, the Jays have sent outfielder Billy McKinney to Triple-A Buffalo.
Smoak (quad) has not been in the lineup since June 14, when the Jays lost 15-2 to the Houston Astros.
He has 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 62 games so far this season.
The Blue Jays will open a four-game set at home Friday night against the Kansas City Royals and then play host to the Boston Red Sox starting on Tuesday.