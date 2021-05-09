2h ago
Jays activate Pearson, put Dolis on IL
The Toronto Blue Jays are activating right-hander Nate Pearson, who will make his season debut and start the series-finale in Houston against the Astros on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 8, Astros 4
ROSTER MOVES:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 9, 2021
🔹 RHP Nate Pearson recalled from Triple-A and will start today's game
🔹 RHP Rafael Dolis (right calf strain) placed on 10-day IL pic.twitter.com/It1cahh8Hu
Pearson pitched Tuesday night for the Buffalo Bisons, striking out eight hitters in 3.2 innings of work. He was held to just one inning in spring training because of a groin injury.
Meanwhile, reliever Rafael Dolis is being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right calf strain. He was removed from Friday night's game and the Jays were initially hopeful he would be able to avoid a stint on the IL.
Following their series in Houston, the Blue Jays will have an off-day on Monday before heading to Atlanta to take on the Braves Tuesday.