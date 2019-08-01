Atkins on Sanchez trade: Fisher's upside was too much to turn away from

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated pitcher Trent Thornton from the 10-day injured list and will be active for tonight's game. Outfielder Derek Fisher and pitcher Jason Adam have also been selected to the major league roster.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 Reinstated RHP Trent Thornton from 10-day IL

🔹 Added OF Derek Fisher to MLB roster

🔹 Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam



Fisher will wear number 20. Adam will wear 48. All 3 players will be active tonight. pic.twitter.com/ye3pwZ5Kkr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 1, 2019

Thornton was placed on the IL July 22 with right elbow inflammation. The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games for the Jays this season and holds a 3-7 record with a 5.45 ERA in 99 innings.

Fisher was acquired yesterday at the trade deadline from the Houston Astros in exchange for Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini and Cal Stevenson. In 17 games with Houston this season, Fisher batted .226 with one home run and five RBIs. He has spent most of the season in Triple-A Round Rock, where he hit .286 with 14 HRs and 36 RBIs in 60 games.

Adam was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in March and has spent the season in Triple-A Buffalo.