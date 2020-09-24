53m ago
Blue Jays activate Pearson from injured list
The Toronto Blue Jays have activated RHP Nate Pearson off the injured list with manager Charlie Montoyo hoping to get him a couple outings over the team's final four games.
TSN.ca Staff
Montoyo said Pearson will be an option out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays.
"We'll see how long it takes for him to warm up because he's never done it before," Montoyo said.
The young right-hander has not pitched since Aug. 18. He went on the injured list shortly after with a right elbow issue.
In his four rookie-season starts, Pearson posted an ERA of 6.61 to go along with a WHIP of 1.53.
The 24-year-old entered the season as one of the top consensus pitching prospects in baseball.
Reliever Wilmer Font is off the roster in the corresponding move.
In other Blue Jays injury notes, reliever Jordan Romano (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday, with the Blue Jays hopeful he can make it back this season.
Julian Merryweather (elbow) doesn't have a timeline. And Rowdy Tellez continues to ramp up his running, but Montoyo doesn't expect him back in the regular season.