The Toronto Blue Jays announced that starting pitcher Ross Stripling has been activated off the 10-day injured list and will be available for Friday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The team also announced that infielder Kevin Smith has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Stripling has been on the injured list since August 11th with a left oblique strain and his last appearance was a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on August 10th.

The right hander has a 5-6 record this season with a 4.34 ERA and was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Kendal Williams and a player to be named later (Ryan Noda).