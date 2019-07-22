1h ago
Jays activate Borucki; place Thornton on IL
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated pitcher Ryan Borucki from the 60-day IL and placed pitcher Trent Thornton on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation, the team announced on Monday. Borucki will start Monday’s home game against Cleveland.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated pitcher Ryan Borucki from the 60-day IL and placed pitcher Trent Thornton on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation, the team announced on Monday.
Borucki will start Monday’s home game against Cleveland, he took the hill 17 times for the Jays last season and posted a 4-6 record with a 3.87 ERA in 97.2 innings.
He pulled himself from a Spring Training start in March when he felt discomfort in his pitching elbow. The 25-year-old made four minor league starts prior to being activated from the IL.
Thornton has pitched in 21 games, all starts, for the Jays this season and holds a 3-7 record with a 5.45 ERA in 99 innings.
“We’re not going to rush him back," manager Charlie Montoyo said at his pre-game availability on Monday. "We’ll see how he feels.”