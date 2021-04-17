1h ago
Jays add INF Espinal for doubleheader
The Toronto Blue Jays have added infielder Santiago Espinal to the active roster for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Are we finally seeing the ‘real’ Vladdy
The Toronto Blue Jays have added infielder Santiago Espinal to the active roster for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
Friday’s game between the Jays and Royals was postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader with both games reduced to seven innings.
Teams are permitted to add an extra player to their roster for the twin bill.
Espinal has played in one game this season for the Jays. He collected three hits as they defeated the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on April 10.
The 26-year-old posted a .267 average with six RBIs in 26 games last season for the Jays.