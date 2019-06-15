The Toronto Blue Jays have added right-handed pitcher Nick Kingham to their Major League roster. Thomas Pannone has been optioned to the Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, to make room for Kingham.

ROSTER MOVE:



We’ve added RHP Nick Kingham to our Major League roster. He will wear number 66.



Kingham was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations earlier this week. In 14 games played and four starts with the Pirates this season, Kingham posted a 9.87 ERA and a 2.05 WHIP.

In 23 games played and two starts with the Blue Jays this season, Pannone recorded a 5.91 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP. The 25-year-old was originally selected in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians.