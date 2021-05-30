1h ago
Jays add Edwards Jr. to roster; DFA Tice
The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the contract of pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., he will be active for Sunday’s doubleheader against Cleveland.
Pitcher Ty Tice has been designated for assignment.
Edwards Jr. appeared once for the Atlanta Braves last season, recording one out and surrendering three earned runs.
The 29-year-old has played in 200 career MLB games and has a 9-8 record with a 3.68 ERA.
He spent parts of five seasons with the Chicago Cubs and has also played for San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners over the course of his seven-year MLB career.