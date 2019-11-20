The Toronto Blue Jays have added right-hander Tom Hatch and infielder Santiago Espinal to the 40-man roster, protecting them from Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft.

ROSTER UPDATE:



We've made the following moves to our 40-man roster. pic.twitter.com/Ohte8DGcIw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 20, 2019

Left-hander Tim Mayza has been outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo and right-hander Justin Shafer has been designated for assignment.

Espinal was promoted to AAA Buffalo on Aug. 3 and posted a .317 batting average and .360 on base percentage in 28 games. He also hit .278 in 94 games with AA New Hampshire.

Hatch pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season split between AA teams Tennessee and New Hampshire. The 25-year-old was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 30.

Mayza posted a 1-3 record with a 4.91 ERA in 68 appearances. He underwent Tommy John surgery on Sept. 18 to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

Shafer appeared in 34 games for the Jays last season and finished with a 3.86 ERA . The 27-year-old also appeared in 24 games for AAA Buffalo.