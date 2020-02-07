Jays agree to terms with left-hander Moran on minors deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms with left-hander Brian Moran on a minor-league contract Friday with an invite to major league spring training.

Moran, 31, made his big-league debut last season with the Miami Marlins. Over 10 appearances, he was 1-0 with a 4.26 earned-run average with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

The Port Chester, N.Y., native was also 2-3 last year with a 3.15 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 60.0 innings for the triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes.

The Blue Jays also announced their internal non-roster invitees to major league spring training on Friday.

Pitchers Bryan Baker, Travis Bergen, Nate Pearson, Kirby Snead and Ty Tice were on the list along with catchers Riley Adams and Alejandro Kirk, infielders Nash Knight, Kevin Smith and Logan Warmoth, and outfielders Josh Palacios and Forrest Wall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.