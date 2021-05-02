The Toronto Blue Jays' battle with the injury bug continued on Sunday as the team was forced to place catcher Alejandro Kirk (left flexor strain), left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone (left shoulder inflammation), and right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro (right forearm strain) on the 10-day injured list.

Toronto also reinstated right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, who was sidelined with a right forearm flexor strain, from the injured list and recalled catcher Riley Adams as well as left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay from the club's alternate site.

#BlueJays place Alejandro Kirk on 10-day IL with left hip flexor strain, Riley Adams recalled.



Ross Stripling returns from IL to start today, Anthony Kay also recalled.

Tommy Milone (shoulder) and Anthony Castro (forearm strain) land on IL. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 2, 2021

The 21-year-old Kirk has played 17 games for the Jays this season, hitting .225 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Milone, 34, has three appearances, including one start in 2021 and is sporting a impressive 2.08 ERA over 8.2 innings pitched.

Castro, 26, has also been very reliable this season, throwing a 1.93 ERA over 10 relief appearances.

Stripling made three starts, recording a 3.77 ERA over 14.1 innings pitched, before going down with his injury.