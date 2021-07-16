The Toronto Blue Jays All-Star group have all tested negative for COVID-19 and are cleared to play in Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers, manager Charlie Montoyo announced during his pregame availability.

Thursday’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was postponed after members of the Yankees tested positive for the virus.

Aaron Judge, who participated in the Mid-Summer Classic on Tuesday, was among the players added to the COVID injury list.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernández were all teammates with Judge on the American League All-Star team, and they are all in Toronto's lineup for Friday’s game.

Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta have also all been placed on the COVID injury list for the Yankees along with Judge.