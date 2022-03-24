32m ago
Blue Jays-Braves spring training game cancelled due to rain
Thursday's spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the defending champion Atlanta Braves has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
TSN.ca Staff
The Blue Jays have a 4-2 record in exhibition play so far.
The Blue Jays begin the regular season at home on April 8 against the Texas Rangers.