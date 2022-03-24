Thursday's spring training game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the defending champion Atlanta Braves has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Game Cancelled: Braves At Blue Jays pic.twitter.com/JpyWMCNgE8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 24, 2022

The Blue Jays have a 4-2 record in exhibition play so far.

The Blue Jays begin the regular season at home on April 8 against the Texas Rangers.