The Toronto Blue Jays continue to hold their breath.

#BlueJays are “still waiting for feedback on a second opinion” for Nate Pearson (elbow tightness). — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 23, 2020

According to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell, the Jays are "still waiting for feedback on a second opinion" regarding Nate Pearson's right elbow tightness.

Pearson has not pitched since Aug. 18 when he gave up five runs in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles. The day after, Toronto announced he was being placed on the injured list with elbow tightness, though the team did not believe the issue to be overly serious.

In four starts, the 24-year-old righty has pitched to an ERA of 6.61 and a WHIP of 1.53.

The Jays will be back in action Sunday afternoon as they wrap up their season series with the Tampa Bay Rays.