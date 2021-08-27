The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-handed relief pitcher Brad Hand on the bereavement list.

The 31-year-old, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals ahead of the trade deadline, has struggled in a Blue Jays uniform posting an 0-2 record with a 7.27 ERA over 11 appearances.

Right-handed relief pitcher Connor Overton has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for tonight's game in Detroit.