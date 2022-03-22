It would look very odd, but could Brett Gardner suit up in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform in 2022?

Newsday's Erik Boland reports the Jays have interest in the 38-year-old outfielder, but Gardner intends to see if the Yankees will make an offer for him to don the Pinstripes for a 15th season.

Among the teams interested in Brett Gardner: the Blue Jays. But word around the game is Gardner is still waiting to see if the Yankees will make an offer — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 22, 2022

A native of Holly Hill, SC, Gardner appeared in 140 games for the Bronx Bombers last season. He batted .222 with 10 home runs, 39 runs batted in and an OPS of .689.

Gardner has been a Jays killer over the years. Gardner has more home runs (25) and RBI (78) against Toronto than he has against any other opponent over his career.

The acquisition of a lefty outfield bat is something that has eluded the Jays thus far in 2022 and Gardner would fit the bill.

For his career, Gardner is a .256 hitter with 139 HR, 578 RBI and a .740 OPS over 1,688 games.