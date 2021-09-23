2h ago
Blue Jays reinstate Valera from COVID-IL, recall Hatch
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated infielder Breyvic Valera from the COVID-related injured list and he will be active for tonight's game, the team announced on Thursday. The Jays also realled pitcher Thomas Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo to be active for tonight's game.
TSN.ca Staff
Matheson on Kiermaier’s comments: ‘this adds a little spice to this’
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated infielder Breyvic Valera from the COVID-related injured list and he will be active for tonight's game, the team announced on Thursday. The Jays also recalled pitcher Thomas Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo to be active for tonight's game.
In 36 games this season, Valera has hit .253 with one home run, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored.
In a corresponding move, left-hander Tayler Saucedo has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The team also designated infielder Jake Lamb for assignment.