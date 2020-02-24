An old friend is back.

- Club has added LHP Marc Repczynski to camp. He needs to pass a physical.

- Ryan Borucki played catch today. He’s behind so as expected he’s no longer in running for rotation spot, Charlie Montoyo says.

- Julian Merryweather will throw Tuesday against NYY. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 24, 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays have added left-handed relief pitcher Marc Rzepczynski to camp according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

The 34-year-old southpaw last appeared in the big leagues in 2018 with the Cleveland Indians.

He spent parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays from 2009 to 2011 before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in a deal also involving outfielder Colby Rasmus.

He has a career ERA of 3.89 in 10 big league seasons.

Meanwhile, lefty Ryan Borucki, who was shut down at the beginning of spring training, played catch on Monday. Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters he will not be in contention for the fifth spot in the starting rotation since he's behind schedule.

Right-hander Julian Merryweather, who has not yet pitched at the big league level after being acquired in the Josh Donaldson trade two seasons ago, will throw Tuesday against the New York Yankees.