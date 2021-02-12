Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are running it back. The infielder has agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto and an invite to spring training. The infielder agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto on Friday.

Panik played 41 games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting one home run, with seven runs batted in and a .225 batting average.

The 30-year-old played three different positions for the team in in 2020.

Here is Toronto's full list of spring training invitees:

LHP Nick Allgeyer

RHP Bryan Baker

RHP Anthony Castro

C Philip Clarke

RHP A.J. Cole

INF Jordan Groshans

INF Miguel Hiraldo

INF Leonardo Jimenez

RHP Adam Kloffenstein

RHP Francisco Liriano

RHP Alek Manoah

INF Austin Martin

INF Orelvis Martinez

LHP Tim Mayza

RHP Joey Murray

OF Ryan Noda

INF Joe Panik

RHP Jackson Rees

INF Kevin Smith

LHP Kirby Snead

INF Richard Ureña

RHP CJ Van Eyk

OF Forrest Wall

INF Logan Warmoth

INF Tyler White

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson

OF Chavez Young

RHP Yosver Zulueta