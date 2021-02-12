8h ago
Jays bring in Panik on minor league deal, announce spring training invitees
Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are running it back. The infielder has agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto and an invite to spring training.
TSN.ca Staff
Panik played 41 games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting one home run, with seven runs batted in and a .225 batting average.
The 30-year-old played three different positions for the team in in 2020.
Here is Toronto's full list of spring training invitees:
LHP Nick Allgeyer
RHP Bryan Baker
RHP Anthony Castro
C Philip Clarke
RHP A.J. Cole
INF Jordan Groshans
INF Miguel Hiraldo
INF Leonardo Jimenez
RHP Adam Kloffenstein
RHP Francisco Liriano
RHP Alek Manoah
INF Austin Martin
INF Orelvis Martinez
LHP Tim Mayza
RHP Joey Murray
OF Ryan Noda
INF Joe Panik
RHP Jackson Rees
INF Kevin Smith
LHP Kirby Snead
INF Richard Ureña
RHP CJ Van Eyk
OF Forrest Wall
INF Logan Warmoth
INF Tyler White
RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
OF Chavez Young
RHP Yosver Zulueta