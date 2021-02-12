Joe Panik and the Toronto Blue Jays are running it back. The infielder has agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto and an invite to spring training. The infielder agreed to a minor league deal with Toronto on Friday.

Panik played 41 games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting one home run, with seven runs batted in and a .225 batting average. 

The 30-year-old played three different positions for the team in in 2020. 

Here is Toronto's full list of spring training invitees:

LHP Nick Allgeyer  
RHP Bryan Baker 
RHP Anthony Castro 
C Philip Clarke 
RHP A.J. Cole 
INF Jordan Groshans 
INF Miguel Hiraldo 
INF Leonardo Jimenez 
RHP Adam Kloffenstein 
RHP Francisco Liriano 
RHP Alek Manoah 
INF Austin Martin 
INF Orelvis Martinez 
LHP Tim Mayza 
RHP Joey Murray 
OF Ryan Noda 
INF Joe Panik 
RHP Jackson Rees 
INF Kevin Smith   
LHP Kirby Snead  
INF Richard Ureña 
RHP CJ Van Eyk 
OF Forrest Wall 
INF Logan Warmoth 
INF Tyler White 
RHP Simeon Woods Richardson 
OF Chavez Young 
RHP Yosver Zulueta 