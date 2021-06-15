Phillips: Increased enforcement on pitchers will bring a spike in offensive numbers

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander C.J. Edwards left Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees with left side abdominal discomfort, the team announced.

Edwards entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and summoned the training staff out of the dugout after just five pitches.

He left the game after recording one out. Left-hander Tim Mayza came on and finished the inning for Toronto.

Tuesday was Edwards' sixth appearance since joining the Blue Jays in mid-May.

Toronto will continue its series with the Yankees Wednesday evening from Sahlen Field in Buffalo.