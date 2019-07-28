Mitchell on Bichette: He's put in the work defensively and he looks ready

Bo Bichette will finally get the chance to join Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio in the MLB, according to USA TODAY's and MLB Network Insider Bob Nightengale

Bo Bichette will be getting called up to the #BlueJays. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2019

As The Toronto Blue Jays have called up the shortstop from AAA Buffalo.

Bichette might have received the call to the majors earlier if it hadn't been for a broken hand in late April that kept him out of the lineup until the middle of June.

After spending most of 2018 in AA, Bichette has played 55 games with the Buffalo Bisons this year, hitting .277 with eight home runs while adding 15 stolen bases.

