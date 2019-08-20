The Toronto Blue Jays have called up infielder Richard Urena ahead of their series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, the team announced Tuesday.

As a corresponding move, the team has optioned left-hander Thomas Pannone to triple-A Buffalo.

In 16 games so far this season for the Blue Jays, Urena is hitting .250 in 43 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Pannone is 3-5 this season with an ERA of 6.44 in 65.2 innings. His struggles have been heightened in recent weeks, surrendering 14 earned runs in his last 16 innings.

After their series against the Dodgers in LA, Toronto will head to T-Mobile Park in Seattle to take on the Mariners.