The Toronto Blue Jays made three roster moves on Wednesday, the team announced.

  • RHP Casey Lawrence was selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight gainst the New York Yankees.
  • LHP Andrew Vasquez has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
  • Infielder Gosuke Katoh has been designated for assignment.

Lawrence, 34, last pitched in the Major Leagues in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners posting a 7.33 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.

Vasquez, 28, has struggled in his brief time with the Jays this season, recording a 15.43 ERA in three appearances.

Katoh, 27, made the major-league roster with an impressive Spring Training but has hit just .143 in eight games this season.