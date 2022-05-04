What led to the Jays' seventh inning meltdown?

The Toronto Blue Jays made three roster moves on Wednesday, the team announced.

was selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight gainst the New York Yankees. LHP Andrew Vasquez has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Infielder Gosuke Katoh has been designated for assignment.

Lawrence, 34, last pitched in the Major Leagues in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners posting a 7.33 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.

Vasquez, 28, has struggled in his brief time with the Jays this season, recording a 15.43 ERA in three appearances.

Katoh, 27, made the major-league roster with an impressive Spring Training but has hit just .143 in eight games this season.