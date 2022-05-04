24m ago
Blue Jays select RHP Lawrence, designate Katoh for assignment
The Toronto Blue Jays made three roster moves on Wednesday, the team announced. RHP Casey Lawrence has been selected to the Major League roster, while LHP Andrew Vasquez has been optioned to Triple-A. INF Gosuke Katoh has been designated for assignment.
TSN.ca Staff
What led to the Jays' seventh inning meltdown?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Blue Jays made three roster moves on Wednesday, the team announced.
- RHP Casey Lawrence was selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight gainst the New York Yankees.
- LHP Andrew Vasquez has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
- Infielder Gosuke Katoh has been designated for assignment.
Lawrence, 34, last pitched in the Major Leagues in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners posting a 7.33 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.
Vasquez, 28, has struggled in his brief time with the Jays this season, recording a 15.43 ERA in three appearances.
Katoh, 27, made the major-league roster with an impressive Spring Training but has hit just .143 in eight games this season.