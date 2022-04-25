Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is experiencing symptoms and will likely be placed on COVID-IL, according to Jays' general manager Ross Atkins.

Cavan Biggio is experiencing symptoms and is likely headed to the Covid-19 IL, per Ross Atkins.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 25, 2022

Biggio, 27, has struggled to start the 2022 season, hitting just .043 with one hit and two runs scored through 28 plate appearances. Biggio has started nine of the Blue Jays' 16 games and has split time with Santiago Espinal at second base.

In 252 career MLB games, Biggio has a .230/.350/.398 slash line with 31 home runs, 103 RBI, and 23 stolen bases.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) is expected to take live batting practice over the next coupe of days, Atkins added. He could return soon after if he does not experience any setbacks. Catcher Danny Jansen is behind Hernandez's timeline and is participating in baseball activities but has not progressed to swinging a bat.

Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) is expected to take some live BP in next couple of days, per Atkins.

If he comes out of that all good, a return would be around the corner.

Danny Jansen is a little bit behind that timeline. Doing baseball activities but not swinging a bat.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 25, 2022

Hernandez hit .316 with one home run and three RBI in six game before being placed on the injured list.

Jansen was also playing well before being placed on the IL with an oblique injury, hitting .571 with a pair of solo home runs in three games.