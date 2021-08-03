What will the Blue Jays need to do to stay in playoff contention?

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio has been placed on the 10-day injured list with back and neck problems, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Cavan Biggio to the 10-day IL with back/neck problems. It’s been nagging him all year. Montoyo hoping he only needs the minimum.



Corey Dickerson is active.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 3, 2021

Biggio, 26, has reportedly been bothered by nagging issues in his back and neck all season. Jays' managers Charlie Montoyo hopes that Biggio will only require the minimum stay on the injured list.

Outfielder Corey Dickerson is active and will be in the lineup tonight against Cleveland.