Jays' Biggio placed on injured list
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio has been placed on the 10-day injured list with back and neck problems, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Biggio, 26, has reportedly been bothered by nagging issues in his back and neck all season. Jays' managers Charlie Montoyo hopes that Biggio will only require the minimum stay on the injured list.
Outfielder Corey Dickerson is active and will be in the lineup tonight against Cleveland.