'Our desire will always be to return to Toronto': Shapiro on Jays' potential move home

Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder George Springer, who has only played four games this season due to lower-body injuries, ran the bases for the first time on Tuesday since going on the Injured List on May 5.

George Springer ran the bases today for the first time since landing on the IL, per Charlie Montoyo, and “looked good.”

He’s probably going to do it all over again tomorrow and they’ll reassess from there.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 1, 2021

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer "looked good" and will probably run the bases once again on Wednesday.

Springer, who was signed to a massive six-year contract in free agency this winter, missed the first 22 games of the season after suffering a left oblique sprain in spring training. The 31-year-old played his first game in a Jays uniform on April 28 and would hit .200 with two home runs and three RBIs over four games before going down with a strained quadriceps injury in early May and hasn't played since.

Springer was a three-time All-Star with the Houston Astros and was named the World Series MVP during Houston's title run in 2017.

Toronto sits fourth in the AL East with a 27-25 record heading into Tuesday's action.